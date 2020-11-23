Betty Lou Dove Crigler, 65, Mount Crawford
Beverly Fields, 76, Harrisonburg
Patricia Long Garber, 73, Dayton
Kenneth Henry Mace, 56, Grottoes
Carroll Lloyd Myers, 70, Harrisonburg
Sara Ormond Skellie Painter, 85, Elkton
John Kennedy Pennington, 60, Franklin, W.Va.
Alice Faye Kline Pickett, 74, Broadway
Truey LaVerne Sheldon, 93, Luray
Vernie N. Shifflett, 85, Dayton
Evelyn Wells Bendure Simms, 89, Strasburg
Ronald Harman 'Bud' Vance, 85, Purgitsville, W.Va.
Riley F. Wagner, 81, Bridgewater
