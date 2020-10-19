Rickie Lee Fleming, 62, Broadway

Barbara Ann Howard, 80, Elkton

Earlyn Beamer Leake, 75, Henrico

Barbara Ann Mallow, 76, Upper Tract, W.Va.

Pauline 'Polly' Virginia Dean McCauley, 85, Elkton

Roy Emory Sheets, 62, McGaheysville

Milton Stauffer, 92, Harrisonburg

Bennie Franklin Williams, 74, Harrisonburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.