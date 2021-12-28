Wendy L. Cullers, 54, Virginia Beach
Maxine K. Heneberger, 106, Harrisonburg
Larry Wayne Lucas, 71, Stanley
Naomi Virginia (Dallas) Lucas, 72, Stanley
Anna Lee Painter, 87, Luray
Randall 'Randy' Lee Reedy, 58, Broadway
Elizabeth Marlene Powell Rollins, Sebring, Fla.
Harvey Edward Runion, 75, Broadway
Velma Arlene Good Shank 94, Stanardsville
Evelyn Marie Shipe, 80, Mathias, W.Va.
Tony Lee Tusing, 59, Elkton
Louise Mongold Vaughan, 83, Broadway
Lois Eleanor Snare Carter Weaver, Bridgewater
