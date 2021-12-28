Wendy L. Cullers, 54, Virginia Beach

Maxine K. Heneberger, 106, Harrisonburg

Larry Wayne Lucas, 71, Stanley

Naomi Virginia (Dallas) Lucas, 72, Stanley

Anna Lee Painter, 87, Luray

Randall 'Randy' Lee Reedy, 58, Broadway

Elizabeth Marlene Powell Rollins, Sebring, Fla.

Harvey Edward Runion, 75, Broadway

Velma Arlene Good Shank 94, Stanardsville

Evelyn Marie Shipe, 80, Mathias, W.Va.

Tony Lee Tusing, 59, Elkton

Louise Mongold Vaughan, 83, Broadway

Lois Eleanor Snare Carter Weaver, Bridgewater

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.