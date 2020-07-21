Jerry Andrew Blair, 59, Grottoes
Harry Leonard Fitzwater, 80, Moorefield, W.Va.
Martha N. (Albert) Hartman, 98, Bridgewater
Frederick James Lees, 89, Harrisonburg
Betty Jean McConnell, 91, Moorefield, W.Va.
Velma 'Nedia' Geneva Rosson McCormick, 79, Grottoes
MaryAnn Mongold, 59, Moorefield, W.Va.
Barbara Geneann (Moats) Parker, 79, Dayton, Ohio
Marcia Jo Ann Pearce, Mount Crawford
