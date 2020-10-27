DEATHS, A8
Esther Vance Bergdoll, 71, Petersburg, W.Va.
Jane Jones Mohler Coffey, 91, Mount Solon
Clyde Whitfield Funkhouser, 79, Burke
Sheffery ‘Brent’ Johnson, Missouri City, Texas
Dr. John Allen Mallow, 78, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Dorothy “Dot” Whetzel Saum, 92, Harrisonburg
Thomas Verghese, 74, Leola, Pa.
Priscilla Whitmore, 80, Harrisonburg
Patty Jo Workman, 74, Bridgewater
