Ellen May Swisher Armentrout, 93, Harrisonburg
Richard 'Dick' Engelhardt Bethune, Harrisonburg
Marc David Donnelly, 55, Hinton
Mary Ellen Gibson, 72, Grottoes
Nona Fay Gilley, 65, Harrisonburg
Charles Eugene Hoover, 74, Rockingham
Bonnie Lineweaver Paul, 79, Clover Hill
Tresa Florence Quarles, 85, Harrisonburg
Elizabeth 'Liz' Rhodes, 57, Bridgewater
Sherwyn James Smeltzer, 56, Harrisonburg
Gladys Irene Slone Workman, 89, McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.