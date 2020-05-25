Ellen May Swisher Armentrout, 93, Harrisonburg

Richard 'Dick' Engelhardt Bethune, Harrisonburg

Marc David Donnelly, 55, Hinton

Mary Ellen Gibson, 72, Grottoes

Nona Fay Gilley, 65, Harrisonburg

Charles Eugene Hoover, 74, Rockingham

Bonnie Lineweaver Paul, 79, Clover Hill

Tresa Florence Quarles, 85, Harrisonburg

Elizabeth 'Liz' Rhodes, 57, Bridgewater

Sherwyn James Smeltzer, 56, Harrisonburg

Gladys Irene Slone Workman, 89, McGaheysville

