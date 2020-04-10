Carolyn Winlock Arbuckle, 77, Harrisonburg
Mark Galen Deavers, 49, Broadway
Judith Orlaine Bergdoll Dove, 76, Timberville
Nancy Lou Dove, 64, Timberville
Randy Lee Ennis, Sr., 66, Fulks Run
Betty Jean (Rawley) Lam, 75, Weyers Cave
Ellen Louise Lam, 73, Elkton
Daniel Wesley Mitchell, 80, Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Lee Wampler Spangler, 87, Bridgewater
Dale Ellen Weatherholtz, 76, Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.