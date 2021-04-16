Brandi Renae Baker, 38, Moorefield, W.Va.
Londan Quade-McKenzi Baker, 9 months, Moorefield, W.Va.
Saige McKenzi Baker-Brewer, 10, Moorefield, W.Va.
Roselee Hinkle Blowe, 86, Riverton, W.Va.
John “David” Bright, 69, Rocky Mount
Russell Eugene “Gene” Elyard, 70, McGaheysville
Janet Page Fifer, 88, Harrisonburg
Lynn Dempsey Harman, 88, Maysville, W.Va.
Robert Lee Johns, 74, Jacksonville, Ark.
Harold Richard Morris, Sr., 88, Grottoes
Isabelle Blosser Price, 92, McGaheysville
Paula Mae (Whetzel) Swick, 71, Petersburg, W.Va.
