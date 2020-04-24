Emma Ann Brown, 69, Shenandoah
Kevin Dale Hogan, 66, Elkton
Polly Ann Hoover, 80, Franklin, W.Va.
Margie Marie (Meadows) Moody, 96, New York
Judy Ann Pettit Morton, 65, Dayton
David Luther Moubray, Mount Sidney
Minor Olen Rodeffer, 67, Mount Crawford
Leonard Lee “Leroy” Ruckman, 59, Moorefield, W.Va.
Madeline Jane See, 67, Bergton
Carol Louise Smith, 81, Moorefield, W.Va.
Joan Carolyn Whetzel, 76, Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.