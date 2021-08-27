Robert Arnold Cook, 60, Grottoes
Kenneth Derrer, 75, Mount Sidney
Michael Todd Good, 51, Shenandoah
Karen Marie Grapes, 65, Mount Jackson
Joshua Lee Hahn, 17, Wardensville, W.Va.
Keith Winters Irvine, 86, Grottoes
Mayselle Florence “Betty” Kimble, 74, Moorefield, W.Va.
Sandra Louise Markwith, 66, Penn Laird
Mark Stephen Nowak, 60, Churchton, Md.
Matthew Scott Propst, 47, Elkton
Dennis Alison “Pen” Wilt, 72, Fulks Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.