Bruce Lorraine Beeman, 60, Dayton
Mary Beth Gascho Coffey, 66, Rhome, Texas
Shirley J. (Swick) Freeland, 73, Petersburg, W.Va.
Frances Marie Hilliard, 89, Stanley
Lillian Yvonne Lechliter, 63, Moorefield, W.Va.
Sheldon Benny Meadows, 81, Elkton
Larry Samuel Orebaugh, 86, New Market
Judith Junkin Brown Paxton, 90, Salem
Fred Allen Rexrode, 93, Bridgewater
Reinhold Scott Saager, 53, Old Fields W.Va.
M. Virginia Wilmerton, 94, New Market
