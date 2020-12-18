Charles Jeffrey Brown, 61, Staunton
Tommie Leonard Hefner, 79, Petersburg, W.Va.
Grover Edwin Jaeger, 82, Massanutten
Frank Marion Keyser Jr., 76, Luray
Mary Louise Manning, 90, Harrisonburg
Sandra Sue McCauley, 75, Moorefield, W.Va.
Fred Straub Swisher, 78, Fishersville
Hugo Albert Tholen, 97, of Bridgewater
Rev. Richard Lee Worden, 84, Harrisonburg
