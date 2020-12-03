Mary Augusta Cox Barnes, 95, Harrisonburg
Edwin “Sam” Moore Cook, 93, Harrisonburg
Hannah Mary Propst Crowe, 85, Staunton
Hunter Eugene Hull, 65, Elkton
William Clyde Idleman, 86, Mount Storm, W.Va.
Rosalie Janelle Kagey, 76, Mount Jackson
CPO Frank Eugene Miller, 86, Mount Jackson
David Lowell Nissley, Sarasota, Fla.
Dorothy Mitchell Shull, 92, Joppa, Md.
Rocky Eldridge Wallace, 69, Staunton
