Tommy Eugene Brooks, 70, Fulks Run

Mervin Henry Crowe, 97, Staunton

Andrew Lee “Andy” Dawson, 67, New Market

Harold Delmar George, Sr., 94, Maysville, W.Va.

Stanley Dean Harmon, Sr., 65, West Virginia

Carolyn Faye Carr Huffman, 81, Harrisonburg

Donna Sue Kisamore, 57, Riverton, W.Va.

Raymond Jacob Kiser, 90, Harrisonburg

Cynthia Ann Mellon, 50, Luray

Charlotte Loretta Murray, 91, Mount Crawford

Howard Emmert Stover, 93, Bridgewater

Steve A. Stump, 75, Waynesboro

Helena Grace Yoder Wells, 99, Chester

