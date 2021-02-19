Tommy Eugene Brooks, 70, Fulks Run
Mervin Henry Crowe, 97, Staunton
Andrew Lee “Andy” Dawson, 67, New Market
Harold Delmar George, Sr., 94, Maysville, W.Va.
Stanley Dean Harmon, Sr., 65, West Virginia
Carolyn Faye Carr Huffman, 81, Harrisonburg
Donna Sue Kisamore, 57, Riverton, W.Va.
Raymond Jacob Kiser, 90, Harrisonburg
Cynthia Ann Mellon, 50, Luray
Charlotte Loretta Murray, 91, Mount Crawford
Howard Emmert Stover, 93, Bridgewater
Steve A. Stump, 75, Waynesboro
Helena Grace Yoder Wells, 99, Chester
