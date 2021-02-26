Richard Lee Allman, 71, Mount Crawford
Jacqueline Still Brantley, 85, Harrisonburg
Timothy Allen Hensley, 63, Elkton
Louis James Ioia, 67, Mount Crawford
Jerry Bruce Kitzmiller, 83, Smyrna, Tenn.
Joseph Dewitte Lehman, 84, Mount Crawford
Carmen Strite Miller, 66, Harrisonburg
Warnie Randolph Shifflett Sr., 69, Harrisonburg
