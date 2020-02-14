DEATHS, A5
Sebastian Bove, 91, Raphine
Donnie Ray Bynaker, 61, Mount Jackson
Ronald “Ronnie” Rhea Kennedy, 72, Ashville, Ala.
Ann Carmen “Patsy” Kline, 87, Waynesboro
Bassil Berry Lam, 89, Fulks Run
Harry Samuel Layman, 75, Quicksburg
Mary Rose Newman, 87, Harrisonburg
Richard Cleat Phares, 91, Onego, W.Va.
Lauren Elizabeth (Hyre) Rodgers, 32, Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Kirsch Torkelson, 87, Harrisonburg
