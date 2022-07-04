Venda Maxine Shifflett Almarode, 87, Grottoes

Linda Roller Bollinger, 75, Bridgewater

Mamie Virginia Hartman, 86, Rockingham

Lois Shank Hess, 88, Harrisonburg

Esther May Hill, 66, Harrisonburg

Janet Hoover Liskey, 92, Harrisonburg

Anita Grace (Propst) Long, 84, Bridgewater

Joy Ellen Kisamore Michael, 80, Mount Solon

Connie Mae Baker Moyer, 82, Dayton

Ermina Petcher, 95, Bridgewater

Phyllis Ann Fulk Reedy, 67, Rockingham

Ruth O. Davis Shupe, 100, Grottoes

Donald S. Sipe, 89, Elkton

Polly Anne Propst Thomason, 90, Bridgewater

