Gloria M. Allen, Rockingham

Osceola M. “Smitty” Alt, 70, Petersburg, W.Va.

Norma Jean Brandenburg, 87, Franklin, W.Va.

Leonard Brennan, 29, Petersburg, W.Va.

Joellen Regina Evers, 62, Harrisonburg

Betty Stone Huffman, 82, Dayton

Patsy Jean Lambert, 72, Riverton, W.Va.

Donald “Wayne” Mick, 69, Cabins, W.Va.

Barbara Ann Bushong Miller, 81, Roanoke

Irene (Huffer) Morrison, 91, Staunton

Martha Viola Moyers, 94, Petersburg, W.Va.

Doris Ellen Pence, 78, Elkton

Curtis Elwood Porter Sr., 85, Petersburg, W.Va.

Kenneth Raleigh Puckett, 69, Harrisonburg

Darius Leon Secrist, 66, McGaheysville

Frances Elizabeth Kiracofe Smith, 93, Harrisonburg

John Hasper Sponaugle, 69, Grottoes

Martha Taylor Stoops, 87, Fulks Run

Harold Junior Warble, 85, Dayton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.