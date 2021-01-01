Gloria M. Allen, Rockingham
Osceola M. “Smitty” Alt, 70, Petersburg, W.Va.
Norma Jean Brandenburg, 87, Franklin, W.Va.
Leonard Brennan, 29, Petersburg, W.Va.
Joellen Regina Evers, 62, Harrisonburg
Betty Stone Huffman, 82, Dayton
Patsy Jean Lambert, 72, Riverton, W.Va.
Donald “Wayne” Mick, 69, Cabins, W.Va.
Barbara Ann Bushong Miller, 81, Roanoke
Irene (Huffer) Morrison, 91, Staunton
Martha Viola Moyers, 94, Petersburg, W.Va.
Doris Ellen Pence, 78, Elkton
Curtis Elwood Porter Sr., 85, Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Raleigh Puckett, 69, Harrisonburg
Darius Leon Secrist, 66, McGaheysville
Frances Elizabeth Kiracofe Smith, 93, Harrisonburg
John Hasper Sponaugle, 69, Grottoes
Martha Taylor Stoops, 87, Fulks Run
Harold Junior Warble, 85, Dayton
