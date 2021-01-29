Abraham “Abe” Floyd Bennett, 87, Circleville, W.Va.
Betty Jo Cline, 82, Bridgewater
Pio Alberto Coceano, 89, Mount Crawford
Christine Campbell Johnson, 89, Luray
Helen Louise Phillips Mathias, 96, Bridgewater
Patricia Joanne Saager, 52, Old Fields, W.Va.
Carlton “Gregory” Shields, 68, Bridgewater
Michael “Mike” Landon Wanger, 55, of McGaheysville
