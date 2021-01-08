Heath Jordan Baker, 22, Old Fields, W.Va.

Peggy Ann Bradley, 88, Stanley

Lloyd R. “Booty” Carrier, Jr., 70, Harrisonburg

Lieselotte Spiess Cornwell, 88, Harrisonburg

Kenneth Wayne Demastus, 72, Singers Glen

Richard Scott Gibson, 77, Moorefield, W.Va.

Walton Lee “Walt” Gordon, 85, Luray

Wayne Dudley Henshaw, 67, Franklin, W.Va.

Daniel Wilson Jones, 71, Singers Glen

Kathryn Leggett, 92, of Rockingham

Charles Leonard Marshall, Jr., 82, Elkton

Charles Henry Roudabush, 93, Shenandoah

Randy Lester Shafer, 71, Quicksburg

Duane Michael Sider, 68, Harrisonburg

Charlie Leonard Vandevander, 87, Harrisonburg

Wanda Lee VanMeter, 81, Petersburg, W.Va.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.