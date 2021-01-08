Heath Jordan Baker, 22, Old Fields, W.Va.
Peggy Ann Bradley, 88, Stanley
Lloyd R. “Booty” Carrier, Jr., 70, Harrisonburg
Lieselotte Spiess Cornwell, 88, Harrisonburg
Kenneth Wayne Demastus, 72, Singers Glen
Richard Scott Gibson, 77, Moorefield, W.Va.
Walton Lee “Walt” Gordon, 85, Luray
Wayne Dudley Henshaw, 67, Franklin, W.Va.
Daniel Wilson Jones, 71, Singers Glen
Kathryn Leggett, 92, of Rockingham
Charles Leonard Marshall, Jr., 82, Elkton
Charles Henry Roudabush, 93, Shenandoah
Randy Lester Shafer, 71, Quicksburg
Duane Michael Sider, 68, Harrisonburg
Charlie Leonard Vandevander, 87, Harrisonburg
Wanda Lee VanMeter, 81, Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.