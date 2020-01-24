Edward Solon Bailey, 69, Luray
Charles Andrew Funkhouser, 83, Remington
Paul Gorbea, 84, Harrisonburg
Philip Parsons Hart, 92, Harrisonburg
Angelo Louis Nicosia, 89, Rockingham
Sandra Genevieve Patch, 76, Petersburg, W.Va.
Wilta June Tusing Reedy, 90, Fulks Run
Carlton “Critter” Clifton Smith, 89, Harrisonburg
Karen Sue Thompson, 62, Linville
