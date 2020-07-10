Verrell Lawson Birt, 91, McGaheysville
Angela Maria DeStout Lipscomb, 81
Anne S. McFarland, 85, Bridgewater
Judy Ann Anderson Mongold, 76, Timberville
Henry Martin Rexrode, 87, Charlottesville
Troy Lee Tinnell, 63, Harrisonburg
George William Weese, Jr., 86, Moorefield, W.Va.
