Merteen Self Arbogast, 91, Timberville

Emily Long Bruce, 89, Harrisonburg

Agnes Regenia Davis, 80, Elkton

James Griffin, 55, Harrisonburg

Kathleen Houff Riggleman, 103, Harrisonburg

Clemmer L. “Rob” Roberts, 80, Staunton

Thelma (Champ) Rohrbaugh, 97, Petersburg, W.Va.

Mary Frost Williams Rowe, 99, Old Fields, W.Va.

James Joseph Toth, 69, Shenandoah

Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, Williamsburg

