Merteen Self Arbogast, 91, Timberville
Emily Long Bruce, 89, Harrisonburg
Agnes Regenia Davis, 80, Elkton
James Griffin, 55, Harrisonburg
Kathleen Houff Riggleman, 103, Harrisonburg
Clemmer L. “Rob” Roberts, 80, Staunton
Thelma (Champ) Rohrbaugh, 97, Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Frost Williams Rowe, 99, Old Fields, W.Va.
James Joseph Toth, 69, Shenandoah
Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, Williamsburg
