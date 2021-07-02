Robert “Bob” Lewis Ferrell, 74, Baker, W.Va.
Dr. Hobart Garfield Hansen, 97, Winchester
Willis Ray Hertzler, 60, Lovingston
Margaret Louise Lambert Huffman, 79, Bridgewater
Robert Harold Long, 71, Timberville
Nancy Proctor Page, 91, Broadway
David Wayne Schmidt, 77, Lincoln, Nebraska
