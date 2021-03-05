Carolyn Dinkel, 77, Bridgewater
Velda Jean Gilkeson, 76, Dayton
Ralph Carson Heishman, 91, Baker, W.Va.
Caryn E. Kozel, 72, Harrisonburg
Alice Marie Mason, 96, New Market
Linda Shifflett Morris, 72, Elkton
Christopher Scott Ritchey, 40, High View, W.Va.
Barbara Thompson, 71, Shenandoah
