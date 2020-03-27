Ronnie Dwight Alger, 71, Stanley
Donald LeRoy Atkinson, Sr., Rio Hondo, Texas, and McGaheysville
Marvin Charles Brown, Jr., 60, Shenandoah
Robert Dean “Bobby” Crites, 73, Rig, W.Va.
Buddy Lee Evick, Franklin, W.Va.
Gus George Floros, 91, Harrisonburg
Joyce Elaine Horst, 49, McGaheysville
Patricia Rebecca (Brown) Kibler, 84, Luray
Joseph Ray Kisamore, 70, Hinton
Timothy Caroll Knicely, 71, Dayton
William Lee Knotts, Sr., 39, Rockingham
Obed L. Marston, 80, Harrisonburg
Deborah Elaine (Miller) Miller, 65, Luray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.