Pearl Ann Champ, 69, Arthur, W.Va.
William “Rex” Cook, 81, Dayton
James Lee (Jim) Good, 70, of Madison County
James Edward Harris, III, infant, Harrisonburg
Virginia Mary (Simmons) Harris, 94, Staunton
Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie, 98, Singers Glen
Mildred Gladys Mitchell, 81, Arlington
Forrest D. Parrish, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va.
Sgt. Jacob Ryan Shifflett, 21, Atlanta, Ga.
Claudette Johnson Trout, 85, Rockingham
Walter Olin Whetzel, Sr., 80, of Petersburg, W.Va.
