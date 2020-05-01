Breelynn Rose Arnott, newborn Monterey
Dr. Omar J. Beiler, 68, Fishersville
Mary Katherine Dellinger Dove, 86, Broadway
Ellen Mitchell, 86, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
James Randolph Gordon Poindexter, 75, Penn Laird
Ralph Eugene Rupert, 79, New Market
Larry Warren Sams, 62, Harrisonburg
William Howard Simmons, 91, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Josephine S. Wampler, 89, Bridgewater
Gordon Osler White, MD, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.