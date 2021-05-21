Dovie Lutisha Love Glenn, 84, Harrisonburg
Doris Nase Moyer Good, 95, Harrisonburg
Curtis LeRoy Graham, 78, Staunton
Virginia Ellen Lambert Kile, 89, Hinton
Fred Clinton Kimble, Jr., 85, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Clara Susan Mason, 80, Broadway
Annis Marie Showalter Rohrer, 95, Dayton
Thomas Alan “Tom” Roy, 57, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Howard Keith “Jiggs” Stayner, 74, Broadway
Wanda Jane Wegman, 82, Timberville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.