Kent Beuchert, 76, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Maria Star Burr, 62, Waynesboro
Evelyn Jean Wyant Dilley, 89, Elkton
James (Jay) Grover East II, 77, Stuarts Draft
Donald Lee Guthrie, 69, Broadway
Peggy Belle Harbin, 74, Mount Clinton
Carolyn Pence Howell, 86, Weyers Cave
Michael Chapman Powell, 62, Elkton
Thelma Elizabeth Walker, 86, Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.