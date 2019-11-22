Wilda Grace Bennett, 93, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
Henry Clay Clark, III, 66, Linville
David Daniel Healy, 51, Verona
Allen Tracy Housden, 75, Stanley
Berry Wayne Smallwood, 71, Cartersville
Alice Kay Springston, 87, Harrisonburg
Vickie Carol (Wood) Tobin, 65, Luray
John E. Ward, 90, Staunton
Wendell E. Warner, 73, Franklin, W.Va.
Jeffery Lee Waters, 59, formerly of Luray
