Wilda Grace Bennett, 93, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.

Henry Clay Clark, III, 66, Linville

David Daniel Healy, 51, Verona

Allen Tracy Housden, 75, Stanley

Berry Wayne Smallwood, 71, Cartersville

Alice Kay Springston, 87, Harrisonburg

Vickie Carol (Wood) Tobin, 65, Luray

John E. Ward, 90, Staunton

Wendell E. Warner, 73, Franklin, W.Va.

Jeffery Lee Waters, 59, formerly of Luray

