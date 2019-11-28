DEATHS, A8

Jackie Allen Alger, 65, Stanley

Joseph Daniel “Joe” Botkin Sr., 84, Staunton

Andrew Lee Kile, 76, of Cabins, W.Va.,

Kitty May Layman, 81, Broadway

Robert Lilly, 81, of Elkton

Ronald Preston Miller, Sr., 67, Broadway

Helen Pankey Miller, 90, Harrisonburg

Ray Eugene Moyers, 78, Rockingham

Louise Sullivan Perrin, Baltimore, Md.

Arthur Jackson Ridder, 81, Mt. Crawford

Patricia Jean Wallman, 66, Harrisonburg

