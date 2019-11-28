DEATHS, A8
Jackie Allen Alger, 65, Stanley
Joseph Daniel “Joe” Botkin Sr., 84, Staunton
Andrew Lee Kile, 76, of Cabins, W.Va.,
Kitty May Layman, 81, Broadway
Robert Lilly, 81, of Elkton
Ronald Preston Miller, Sr., 67, Broadway
Helen Pankey Miller, 90, Harrisonburg
Ray Eugene Moyers, 78, Rockingham
Louise Sullivan Perrin, Baltimore, Md.
Arthur Jackson Ridder, 81, Mt. Crawford
Patricia Jean Wallman, 66, Harrisonburg
