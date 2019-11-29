Stephen Lynn Barrett, 68, Alexandria
Bill (John William) Hanlon, PhD, Aitkin, Minn.
Murray Wilson Harvey, 91, Bridgewater
Dr. Luke Rhodes Hurst, 86, Harrisonburg
Shirley Ann Taylor McWilliams, 74, Rockingham
Pastor Kinzy Ware Reed, 83, Elkton
Pastor Otis “Buzz” Seymour Weatherholt, Jr., 79, Fisher, W.Va.
