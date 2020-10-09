Otis Grady Bradfield, 89, Bridgewater
Charles Raymond Davis, Jr., 78, Elkton
Helen Virginia Grim Lambert, 91, Harrisonburg
Jane Riddle Marshall, 68, Elkton
Bernard Thomas May, 90, Broadway
Emily Ann McBride, 67, Elkton
Bobby Earl Mongold, 76, Dorcas, W.Va.
Josephine Myers Moomau, 82, Weyers Cave
Ralph William Sites, 94, Petersburg, W.Va.
