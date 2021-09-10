Lois “Lodi” Bachman, 101, Franklin, W.Va.
Russell Bennett, 87, Circleville, W.Va.
Ronnie Wayne Bible, 67, Petersburg, W.Va.
Nancy Lou (Housden) Shenk Campbell, 82, Luray
James Wesley “Jim” Dadisman, Jr., 91, Deale, Md.
Emma Jean Flory, 97, Bridgewater
Betty Jane Miller, 88, Mount Crawford
Dr. Charles Lewis Shank, 90, Harrisonburg
Phyllis Catherine Tenney, 64, Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Margaret (Connors) Weaver, 82, Stanley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.