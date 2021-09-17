Marylee Elizabeth Allman, 86, Harrisonburg
Freddie Lee Dallas, 75, Luray
Charles Edward Good, III, Elkton
Donald Ralph Johnson, 79, Racine, Wis.
Rodger Martin Lawson, 80, Singers Glen
Amelia Carolene Method, 82, Moorefield, W.Va.
Sylvia M. Midkiff, 83, Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy C. Null, 83, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Alexander Perdue, 70, Mount Solon
Richard Wayne “Rick” Pyle, 61, Maysville, W.Va.
Billie Madia Bell Smith, 76, Harrisonburg
