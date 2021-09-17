Marylee Elizabeth Allman, 86, Harrisonburg

Freddie Lee Dallas, 75, Luray

Charles Edward Good, III, Elkton

Donald Ralph Johnson, 79, Racine, Wis.

Rodger Martin Lawson, 80, Singers Glen

Amelia Carolene Method, 82, Moorefield, W.Va.

Sylvia M. Midkiff, 83, Franklin, W.Va.

Nancy C. Null, 83, Upper Tract, W.Va.

Alexander Perdue, 70, Mount Solon

Richard Wayne “Rick” Pyle, 61, Maysville, W.Va.

Billie Madia Bell Smith, 76, Harrisonburg

