Robert “Bob” Gerald Armentrout, 78
Bernard Allen Fansler, 79, Mathias, W.Va
Lana Ellen Dove Fleming, 63, Timberville
Judith Comer Knight, 69, Shenandoah
John David Kratzer, 55, Keezletown
Dorothy Maxine Reger, 92, New Market
Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti, 77, Weyers Cave
Dorothy Jane Stoutamyer, 87, Mount Solon
Dede Marie Stroop, 56, Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.