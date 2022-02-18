Juanita Marie Boshart, 62, Crimora

Shirley Waggy Carr, 80, Harrisonburg

Ray E. Good, 74, Harrisonburg

Rondel Wayne Hilliards, 76, Luray

Joseph Day Lantz, 95, Bergton

Judy (Simmons) Maclam, 74, Bridgewater

Ruth Rion, 93, Elkton

Todd Allen Rupp, 54, Harrisonburg

Robert (Bob) Franklin Suddarth, Jr., 88, Waynesboro

Edward Lee M. Wood, Jr., 74, Grottoes

Michael Lee Younkins, 69, Wilmington, N.C.

