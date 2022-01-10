A Broadway man was arrested after a Friday afternoon car chase and manhunt that brought a heavy police presence to the area around Tenneco, the construction site of HHS2 and Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Mark Louis Hurley Jr., 35, had outstanding charges of assault on a family member and violating a protective order from an altercation on Christmas Day, according to Hutcheson.
New charges filed against Hurley stemming from Friday's chase include felony eluding, possession of stolen property, attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and additional charges are pending, according to Hutcheson.
The pursuit began shortly after 1 p.m. when a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car for expired registration near U.S. 33 and Stone Spring Road, according to a Friday afternoon email from Hutcheson.
The car did not stop, and a pursuit began that led south through the city on South Main Street. The driver fled on foot with a shotgun after pulling in behind Valley Lanes, Hutcheson said.
Shots were fired when the suspect and a deputy encountered each other in the foot pursuit, according to Hutcheson. The suspect then discarded the shotgun.
The city issued a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted when the suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m.
Hurley was later taken into custody by law enforcement and given medical attention.
He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
Nearly seven years ago, Hurley was sentenced to two years in prison for shooting a Bergton man in the stomach with a shotgun in August 2013.
Hurley was sentenced in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Jan. 30, 2015, according to court documents.
He was found guilty of one felony count of malicious wounding while an additional charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony was dropped through a plea deal, according to court documents.
— Staff Reports
