Dear Heloise: Somehow a minor controversy has arisen regarding use of a bath towel more than once because of perceived dead skin cells acting as a culture for other bacteria. Although this is at least theoretically a potential, it must be taken in context. All day long, every human and animal is shedding dead skin, hair, fur, dandruff, bacteria and virus-laden exhaled air, and saliva when we eat and speak normally -- not to mention coughing, sneezing, cat furballs and dog excrement in the neighborhood, etc. I don't mean to sound too gross. Thank goodness we currently wear masks and have social distancing.
Dead cells on a once-used bath towel is a minor possible concern, if even that. The human and animal body is a marvel of biological self- protection without which all animal species would have long since vanished. Give Mother Nature and our Collective Creator a round of cheer and reuse that bath towel, if you wish. -- John M. in Maryland
Extra Extension Cord
Dear Heloise: When traveling, I take an extra three-outlet plug, which I can use to plug my extra nightlight into, as well as chargers for camera, telephones, etc. -- Astrid G., Manhattan Beach, California
Astrid, good idea with all of the high-tech equipment we carry these days. -- Heloise
Removing Melted Cheese From Pots
Dear Heloise: For years I have had difficulty cleaning our fondue pot after having cheese fondue. Hot water, soap, vinegar just didn't work effectively. Scrubbing eventually helped, but then I was left with a cheese-coated scrubby.
A couple of months ago I tried baking soda and warm water. Voila! After a few hours of soaking, all evidence of sticky, melted cheese is gone. It even works on a cheese-coated scrubby. Hope this helps fondue lovers and anyone making a cheese sauce. -- Carol Reilly, via email
Freedom In Email
Dear Heloise: When I am ready to start my day, I send an email to my daughter with the letter "K" in the subject line so she knows I'm all right. If I have to be away from the house, I'll tell her when I'll be out of pocket (OOP). Since I am in my 80s, it frees her from calling me, and I have peace of mind also. -- Barbara S., North Little Rock, Arkansas
Removing Sticky Stuff
Dear Heloise: Lucille M. from West Lake Village asked for an easy way to remove the residue from a sticker. Besides alcohol, WD-40 works miracles. -- Juanita D., Pacoima, California
Dear Heloise: In The Villages Daily Sun, a person asked how to remove sticky labels.
Use a hair dryer to heat the label long enough to heat the glue underneath. It peels right off. -- Rae Suttie, via email
Dear Heloise: A handy way to remove sticky residue is to rub a bit of peanut butter on it, then wash. -- Rosemary H., via email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.