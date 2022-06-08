Dear Heloise: My husband has to travel a couple of nights a week for business, which often leaves me free at dinnertime. Instead of going out to eat dinner alone, I plan ahead. Whenever I make a big dinner, I set aside a portion and freeze it. On the evenings my husband is gone, I microwave my "Mini-Me-Meal" and enjoy a home-cooked dinner while watching my favorite shows on TV. -- Sheila R., Tyler, Texas
Send Me A New One
Dear Heloise: Years ago, a friend of mine gave me a pamphlet you authored on baking soda and its many uses, including recipes. I loved it and referred to it numerous times. Well, it must have grown tiny feet and walked off, because I can't find it anywhere. I'm desperate; I need another copy. In fact, I need two copies: one for me and one for my daughter-in-law. How can I go about getting a new copy? -- Karen P., Clifton, New Jersey
Karen, getting a new copy of my Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet is easy. Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 per pamphlet, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
If you like the baking soda pamphlet, you'd love its cousin, Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More. It's $5, at Heloise/Vinegar, same address as baking soda. Armed with both of these pamphlets, you can clean just about anything, produce some tasty dishes and save time and money while you're at it. -- Heloise
Recipe Book
Dear Heloise: I had so many recipes I'd cut out of magazines that would get lost or torn. Finally, I bought a large photo album, and now I keep all my recipes in there. I have four such books: one for main dishes, one for vegetables and pasta, one for desserts, and one for heart-healthy recipes. Now I don't lose recipes, and it's so easy to find the one I want. -- Angie C., Henderson, Nevada
Organic Peanut Butter
Dear Heloise: I always hated the way oil would gather at the top of the peanut butter jar. I usually made a mess when I tried to stir it together with the peanut butter. Finally, a neighbor of mine told me to turn the jar upside-down on my pantry shelf. It was a little trick he learned from your column. Thanks, Heloise, for many years of informative information. -- Kathy and Susan, Glenrock, Wyoming
Low-Fat Oatmeal
Dear Heloise: My husband and two sons love oatmeal at breakfast. They used to eat a sugary brand of oatmeal, but I didn't like them consuming so much sugar. Things had to change. Now I make oatmeal with 1% fat milk instead of water and add just a little honey and some fruit. My husband liked the idea of eating healthier. The boys became accustomed to it very quickly, but then like most teenage boys, they just inhale food rather than eating it. -- Margie B., York, Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.