Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.