Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.