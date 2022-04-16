ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is bustling and you'll do what you can. As for the rest, instead of saying "I don't have time," try more empowering language like, "this is not my priority right now" and feel like an absolute boss.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Communicate about money. If you're making wise decisions but your loved ones aren't on the same page, they could counter your actions and thwart your progress. Alignment creates momentum.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Humans often equate attractiveness with goodness, but the correlation doesn't exist. Though appearances may afford you many clues as to a person's character traits, you'll have to look deeper to know how good someone is.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've a talent for understanding just how much you can and should take on. It's natural to want to distance yourself from a harsh reality or distract yourself from pain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To believe in your ability to sense what the right thing to do is and trust yourself to act accordingly promotes confidence in who you are now. For even more confidence, extend the same courtesy backward to Past You. No regrets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As you make more of a distinction between what you (SET ITAL) have (END ITAL) to do and what you (SET ITAL) choose (END ITAL) to do, you understand that the list of "have-to's" is actually quite small. You'll examine your reasons for continuing with certain responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Conscious living has a price. The highs and lows will be extreme and acute. But feeling everything life has to offer is better than the alternative -- walking around as though programmed, like a numb zombie-robot.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We want what seems somewhat, but not entirely inaccessible. Complete inaccessibility inspires derision. Desire will be ignited where beauty meets the unfinished or unpolished. Rawness makes a thing accessible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're highly influential today. With power comes responsibility. Before you make your pitch, lead your team or get involved in any situation, stop and ask yourself what's best for all.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though a job is nearly complete, the refinements take almost as much time as the job itself did. Tending to details is hard work, but also very worth the effort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're still navigating the complex matrix of another person. You'll never know it completely, but your willingness to try will keep the relationship fresh.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you feel less pressure to conform to norms today your approach to problems will be very different. You'll skip the usual solutions and come up with inventive and amusing fixes.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 16). You'll experience many environments and get the best of every world. Chaotic challenges shape you; calm, supportive places allow for intensive, focused work. You are brilliant without trying to be or do anything other than what comes naturally. Someone will travel far to see you -- the ultimate compliment. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 28, 9, 45 and 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.