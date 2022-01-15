SUNDAY
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, in-person service from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday school from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Breakfast fellowship from 9-9:30 a.m. Posted COVID guidelines followed.
»ANTIOCH CHURCH, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Chip Leatherman to speak. All are welcome.
»APOSTOLIC/PENTECOSTAL ROCK CHURCH, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Poling to speak. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children’s church offered during 11 a.m. service. Nursery care available all morning by paid staff. Livestream of 8:30 a.m. service available at asburydowntown.org.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BELDOR MENNONITE CHURCH, 2512 Beldor Road, Elkton, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Åkerson to speak. All are welcome.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, gathering music at 9:30 a.m., worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Music provided. All are welcome.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BLUE RIDGE INDEPENDENT CHURCH, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Bence to speak. On Wednesdays, the church holds Bible study at 7 p.m., youth group at 7 p.m., and prayer meeting at 8 p.m. All are welcome. 298-9426.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kate Rascoe, to speak. Music provided by the choir. Service available in-person with COVID-19 guidelines and live stream on YouTube. For information, call 540-237-2120, email bridgewaterpresbychurch@gmail.com or visit bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jake Kave to speak. Those attending are asked to wear a mask; social distancing guidelines will be followed. All are welcome.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. in-person in the sanctuary, drive-in, or online on Facebook Live or later in the day on our church website, cloverhillumc.org. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., worship at 10 a.m., in-person in the sanctuary or LIVE stream through the church’s YouTube channel daytonUMC-va. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St., worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. All are welcome. Masks required. 298-8348.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Masks required. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. All are welcome. Bible study live on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m. facebook.com/FairviewEndlessCavernsCOB. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school will not be held. Practicing of all sanitation protocols, social distancing, and wearing masks required. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, indoor worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Yun Goo Kang, pastor, to speaker. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, indoor worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Doyle Payne, pastor, will speak.
»GRACE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 205 N. Fourth St., Shenandoah, worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Children’s church during morning worship. Worship and Word at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome. Wayne Comer, pastor. For information, call Pastor Comer at 540-209-2626.
»GROTTOES CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4626 Eastside Highway, will hold a Veterans Day/First Responder service and luncheon. Worship will be held at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday school. The luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m.; meal will be available for eat-in or pick-up until 3 p.m. All Veterans and First Responders are welcome to attend worship and/or the luncheon. For information, visit church Facebook page.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m., with social distancing measures in place. Drive-up option available. Pastor Scott Harris will speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated worshipers. All are welcome. Kids Club and Bible study Wednesdays at 7 p.m. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Paul Roth, interim pastor, to speak. Unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask.. For information, call 434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»HEART OF MAN SPIRIT FIRE CHURCH & HEALING CENTER, 3711 Industrial Drive, Broadway, worship with children’s church at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Long to speak. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. Light breakfast refreshments at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. 540-214-7366 or heartofman2017@gmail.com.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, is currently meeting at Damascus Church of the Brethren, 20906 Criders Road, Criders, worship at 2 p.m. For information, contact Pastor Bob Silling at 540-383-5861.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Costella L. Forney, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Masks requested, regardless of vaccination status. 896-5001.
» LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Rd, Linville, VA 22834 Sunday mornings music begins at 8:45 a.m service starts at 9:00 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows pastor to speak. Services also available drive-in style, FM Radio connection 95.1 or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com. The evening service at 6:30, will be a program by the Men’s Octet, Adoration 8.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, indoor worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. Social distancing is practiced, and masks are encouraged for all. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on the church Facebook page and online at massanuttenchurch.org. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m., children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»McGAHEYSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10106 McGaheysville Road, regular worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Ilgha Iluna, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome. 289-5445.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Eddie Steele to speak. Tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer to speak. Children’s church provided. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVET CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 38 Mount Olivet Church Road (across from Massanutten Resort Drive), Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Wright to speak. All are welcome. 574-0670.
»MOUNT TABOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Rockingham, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Gordon Meriwether will speak. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. All who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks. All are welcome. Follow us on Facebook Live@Mt.TaborChurchVA. For information, message on Facebook.
»NEW LIFE CHURCH, 923 Natural Chimneys Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Services streamed live on Facebook. 540-421-7988.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Linda Waggy to speak.
»PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH (REFORMED), 1441 Erickson Ave., Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study at 10 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Young Adults Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Pastor Andy Rice.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday morning internet service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241).
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen, pastor, to speak. Masks and social distancing required.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»SANGERVILLE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 26 Vance Road, Bridgewater, will commemorate 50 years of worship in the current church building during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Pastor Steve Spire will speak. Following worship, a dedication service will be held for the church cornerstone. A carry-in meal will follow the dedication service. All are welcome. For more information, call Emily Rhodes at 540-290-0873.
»SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 229 Main St., Dayton, (across from the post office), indoor worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Schulz to speak. All are welcome. For information, call 879-3338 or visit shepvalleylutheran.org.
»SKYLINE CHURCH, 1586 S. Main St., worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Eric Campbell to speak. Children’s ministry available for toddlers-fifth grade. Youth Group available for high school and middle school students. Services available live on Facebook. Men’s Group will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Group will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. SkylinechurchVA@gmail.com, skylinechurchva.com or give.egive-usa.com/app/giving/skylinechurch.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 11 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions have been lifted; however, masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»THE SALVATION ARMY CHURCH, 185 Ashby Ave., in-person worship at 10 a.m. Service also available by Facebook livestreaming, facebook.com/TSAHarrisonburg. A breakfast fellowship meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Prayer line, 540-434-4854. Social Services available and food pantry open from 9-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., will offer a streaming video of worship at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
»WEST SIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, 715 W. Wolfe St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Bible classes at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
UPCOMING
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540--4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Mondays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to COVID-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. (email hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com for meeting access).
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Wednesdays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. The group, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., meets from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays (enter from the back of the church via the handicapped ramp). For more information, contact hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month. Pantry is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»MERETA’S CLOTHES, First United Methodist Church of Broadway, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, offers high quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 896-7168.
»TUESDAY NIGHT AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, will meet electronically from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to COVID-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings. For online meeting information, contact TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
