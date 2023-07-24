On Sunday, a driver on Reservoir Street struck a power pole causing another driver to hit the downed power pole.
The driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a power pole and crashed into a nearby parked vehicle, according to Mike Parks, Director of Communications for Harrisonburg city.
The driver received a citation for reckless driving, Parks said in a statement.
The crash caused the power pole and power lines to fall. There were also a number of pieces of debris in the roadway.
As a result of the incident, another vehicle traveling on Reservoir Street struck the downed pole, according to Parks.
There was a total of three vehicles involved in the incident. At least one individual sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, according to Parks. Reservoir Street was closed between Lucy Drive and Foley Road from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, said Parks.
This allowed the contractor, AGC, to address the downed pole and power lines to make the road safe again.
