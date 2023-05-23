James Madison University recently became an official chapter of Every Campus A Refuge, a group that focuses on encouraging universities to support refugees in their communities, to provide more support for refugee families in Harrisonburg.
Steve Grande, the director of Community Service-Learning at JMU, said there’s been an interest for years in the JMU community in supporting the local refugee community, but they were unsure about implementation. Grande was inspired by the University of Maryland, College Park, after attending a webinar last year and realized that public universities could participate in ECAR as well.
“I'd only seen private universities and colleges do this, and so I saw that ‘Wait, there are publics?’” Grande said. “So it went up to the division of student affairs, and I got a response within about 36 hours that said, ‘Let's do this,’ which I was not expecting at all.”
According to its website, ECAR was founded in 2015 at Guilford College with the idea that colleges have all the necessities to support refugee communities including housing, food, care and skills. It calls on higher education institutions worldwide to assist in refugee resettlement by partnering with local resettlement agencies.
Becoming an ECAR campus entails striving to utilize university resources to help support refugees and, if possible, provide housing for refugee families, Grande said. ECAR, its website states, provides connections, resources, expertise and funding for ECAR chapters and can connect campuses with local refugee resettlement agencies.
JMU first started offering temporary housing for refugee families last summer but were “making it up as [they] went along,” Grande said. JMU was “just getting to know” ECAR last summer, Grande explained, but is now, as an official chapter, connected to and part of a network of other institutions with the same goal.
JMU is the second Virginia chapter of ECAR, following behind Old Dominion, which joined the group in March 2022, according to an ODU news release.
After starting the process of becoming an ECAR campus, Gande said he started contacting community members that were interested in helping or were already working to provide support in the community.
“We're not saying that we invented this at all. But in a way, this allows us to bring and coordinate all those efforts together,” Grande explained.
JMU is partnering with Church World Service, a refugee resettlement agency in Harrisonburg, to support families. Grand said CWS contacts the federal government to connect families to different communities, then connects families to JMU’s accommodations.
Grande said they are currently preparing to provide temporary housing within a residence hall on campus over the summer, while also providing other services to help families arriving in Harrisonburg. The help includes volunteers and interns providing support when navigating the community to assisting with communication, which Grande said can provide a “soft landing” for families.
One aspect of ECAR, Grande noted, is the mutually beneficial nature of campuses engaging with refugees, both providing support for the community and introducing students to new skills and cultures.
“In some ways, it's just like one family at a time. But if we're all doing that if it really is that kind of commitment … it really is transforming not just that family, but to the individuals involved too,” Grande said.
ECAR has already provided funding opportunities for JMU. Grande, alongside Christina Kilby in the religion and philosophy department, applied for a grant available for ECAR campuses that are now providing funding for rooms on campus as well as intern salaries that will provide transition support for families.
Grande said becoming an ECAR campus is “part of a larger commitment for JMU.”
“JMU sees itself — sees its future — intertwined with the future of this larger Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community, so it's not like we’re an island,” Grande said. “Part of that means being a really good neighbor and preparing our students to be good neighbors. And this is a way for students to learn those skills and for JMU to live that value.”
In the process of officially launching as an ECAR campus, Grande shared that there’s been energy and excitement, and many new ideas to fill gaps in support while teaching students new skills.
“When you create this kind of platform, then there's so much creativity in this community, like faculty, students,” Grande said. “And then when they connect with the larger community with that platform that creates some really great solutions.”
