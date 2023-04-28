WINCHESTER — “When you’re in your mid-40s and you’re into a ‘grandmother’s craft,’ it’s not always easy to find people in your area who are also interested in it,” says Winchester resident Tiffany Ford.
Ford learned to cross stitch when she was 12, but her hobby was put on hold for a decade or so after she had her own children because “needles and small children don’t play well together.”
Now that Ford’s children are older, she’s gotten back into the craft and is show chairwoman for an upcoming embroidery exhibit, “Not Just Your Grandmother’s Embroidery,” on exhibit Saturday through May 13 at the Godfrey Miller Center in downtown Winchester.
She says she first learned about the Embroiderers’ Guild of America on Facebook and was pleased to see that there was a Winchester chapter of the organization.
“I was very excited but a little nervous because the kinds of things that I stitch tend to be somewhat sassy,” says Ford. “I wasn’t sure if the grandmothers would appreciate that, but they’ve been very warm and welcoming and it’s been really great to get to know them.”
As one of the youngest members of the group, Ford has learned a lot from other members. She says she didn’t have any idea how many different embroidery techniques there were.
“All I knew was how to cross stitch,” she says.
Now she’s in charge of a show that includes examples of applique, Bargello, bead embroidery, beaded jewelry, blackwork, crewel, cross stitch, hardanger, needlepoint, silk ribbon, stumpwork and temari balls.
About 100 pieces will be on display, including a Golden Needle Award winner, one of the highest honors given by the Embroiderers’ Guild of America. Donna Pence’s “Blue Eyes” won the award in 2021. Her masterpiece has 40 stitches per inch of canvas.
“The definition is so fine that it looks like a photograph,” says Ford.
What else can you see in the exhibit?
• Select pieces borrowed from local resident Veerle Foreman, who has been collecting embroidery for more than 50 years.
• Works by Patricia Hyde, a Frederick County resident and award-winning embroiderer who passed away last year.
• Handcrafted items from the Shenandoah Valley Tapestry organization.
In addition, there will be work from a 12-year-old artist, something the group is excited about, particularly since the organization is concerned that this type of handiwork is a dying art.
“With so many different types of digital entertainment and small screens, the Embroiderers’ Guild is worried that people don’t seem to be as interested in doing things with their hands,” says Ford.
The Embroiderers’ Guild of America formed in 1958, initially as a branch of The Embroiderers’ Guild of London which was established in 1906. The Winchester chapter was established 11 years ago and currently has 39 members who meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Clarke County Recreation Center. Monthly programs typically consist of a hands-on project. The chapter also has monthly informal “stitch-in” gatherings at the Godfrey Miller Center.
“We each bring something to stitch. We stitch and chat and drink tea and eat cookies,” says Ford.
The group is open to new members.
“May is renewal month,” says Ford. “If you have questions about joining, our membership chair Vicki Roberts would be delighted to talk to you (winchesterchapterega@gmail.com), and we will have membership forms available at the Embroidery Show.”
