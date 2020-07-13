Baseball
RCBL
Standings
Team;W-L;GB
Broadway;7-3;-
Clover Hill;7-3;-
New Market;7-3;-
Grottoes;6-3=5;1.5
Bridgewater;5-5;2
Montezuma;4-7;3.5
Elkton;3-7;4
Stuarts Draft;1-7;5
Note: through Saturday
Results
Sunday
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater, late
Montezuma at Broadway, suspended
Saturday
New Market 6, Grottoes 1 (Game 1)
New Market 11, Grottoes 3 (Game 2)
Broadway 8, Stuarts Draft 3
Montezuma 5, Clover Hill 3
Elkton 6, Bridgewater 3
Sunday
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater at Buck Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m
Montezuma at Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
no games
Tuesday (all games at 7:30 p.m.)
Stuarts Draft at Clover Hill
Grottoes at Bridgewater
Montezuma at New Market
Broadway at Elkton
