Ronnie Brandon has had his hand in the Harrisonburg music scene for decades. As someone who worked with numerous local artists — many of whom went on to make it big — Brandon is taking his institutional knowledge of music and his own reggae tracks to downtown Harrisonburg in the spring.
Brandon is partnering with the Harrisonburg Farmers Market to host Reggae in the Valley on April 20 at 6 p.m. at Turner Pavilion.
Reggae in the Valley is a concert series that brings in acts from across the state to spread the reggae culture — from music, to Jamaican food, to connecting with neighbors.
"It's a One Love party," Brandon said. "When that vibration is brought around and done right, it's always beautiful."
Reggae in the Valley is an ongoing concert series that started in 2021, Brandon said. At the last event in October, Cultivated Mind, a performer from Hampton, came to perform.
For April's show, Brandon is partnering with vendors from the farmers market.
"I'm with the farmers market because we have something in common — I believe in pushing organic products," Brandon said.
In town, folks might better recognize Brandon as iRonLion, his performer name. Brandon didn’t come up with his alias overnight, though — it was a decades-long process that came from immersing himself in the Valley’s music scene.
In the 1970s, 80s and 90s, Harrisonburg was a hub for live band performances, Brandon said.
A popular spot to hear that music was a club in downtown Harrisonburg called Valentino’s Pub and Restaurant, which changed names to Joker’s Pub and Restaurant in 1991.
However, once rap music came about, it put a lot of bands out of business because venues didn’t have to pay a whole band, only a DJ, Brandon said. But that’s where the divide happened.
Brandon said rap and hip hop was structured when it first hit the streets in the 1980s.
“Rap was new, Harrisonburg was having break-dancing in Court Square. When rap was pure,” Brandon said.
But in the 90s, the culture of rap changed and started attracting the eyes of police. Different crowds would attend shows and fights would break out, so Brandon stuck to reggae.
"But we always represented the rap, the R&B and the radio," Brandon said.
Brandon is from the southside of Chicago and moved to Harrisonburg when he was 8 years old. He went to Radford University in 1988 to play baseball and study music and business.
Brandon teamed up with his friend Chris Whitley, also known as “Peanut,” who was on a similar music mission. The two teamed up and kickstarted Brandon’s line of bands, one of the biggest being Stable Roots, a reggae band that performed up and down the East Coast with Brandon as the lead singer.
“Iron Lion came out of that,” Brandon said.
Sharing The Love
A portion of revenue from Reggae in the Valley will be donated to Brandon's nonprofit GRO L.O.V.E Org, which stands for "grow the learning of various environments."
With his nonprofit, Brandon focuses on teaching children skills he found valuable throughout his life, such as hip hop production, farming and hair styling.
"Stuff kids really want to do versus going to college," Brandon said.
Brandon is raising money for 501(c)(3) recognition — and he hopes to host Reggae in the Valley under Grow Love Org eventually, as he wants the nonprofit to be the focus of his career.
The spiritual and bohemian roots that reggae music encapsulates has always been a part of Harrisonburg, he said — Reggae in the Valley is simply reviving it.
Information for the event can be found on Brandon's website at www.ironlionworld.com.
"You see that love sign right there?" Brandon said to a sign that spelled LOVE on the brick wall. "That vibe has always been there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.